Drusilla's Zoo Park's 'Mystic Meerkats' predict another England World Cup win

The meerkats at Drusilla’s Park in Sussex have a special method for predicting the results of England’s World Cup games, and correctly chose England for last week’s game against Senegal.

They’ve now spoken on this weekend’s quarter final match against France and they are going for another England win.

Using two buckets of treats - each with a team's flag on - the meerkats are offered choice of which bucket they would like to snack from, and the bucket surrounded by the most meerkats is declared the predicted winner.

Previously, the mystic meerkats became good luck charms for fans for Euro 2020 with their adorable prediction method and were invited onto Heart FM with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman during the Women’s World Cup to make a comeback and correctly predicted the results all the way to the finals.

Keepers today asked the mob to employ their psychic powers to predict who will win in this Saturday’s game – and the meerkats are going for a win for England.

Although it might seem a strange activity for meerkats, the activity forms part of the zoo’s daily enrichment programme, which makes sure all the animals enjoy a diverse diet in imaginative and unusual ways. The activities encourage them to think and work for their food similar to how they would in the wild - and it's now become a bit of a tradition at the Zoo.

Zoo Keeper Jacinta Dawe said: “Our team love getting into the spirit of the World Cup and so it’s been great to get behind the squad and show our support. Although we wish both teams luck on Saturday - it would be amazing for England to win as the meerkats have predicted."

“They sometimes take a while to settle on a decision with some meerkats in each bucket, but today they are full of optimism and confidence as they went straight for England and France didn’t even get a look in. My favourite part is seeing their little backsides poking out from the buckets.”

