Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft: in pictures

The Duchess of Cornwall visited Ditchling yesterday as part of a series of royal engagements across Sussex (Thursday, October 17).

See this special article for pictures from her visit to the Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Click here for all our articles from the day.

The Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Picture by Liz Pearce jpi media resell Buy a Photo

The Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Picture by Liz Pearce Hilsea Portsmouth jpi media resell Buy a Photo

The Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Picture by Liz Pearce Hilsea Portsmouth jpi media resell Buy a Photo

The Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Picture by Liz Pearce Hilsea Portsmouth jpi media resell Buy a Photo

View more