Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy.

The Duchess of Sussex went into labour in the early hours of this morning (May 6).

Prince Harry and Meghan touring Sussex. Picture: Peter Cripps

In a statement on Prince Harry and Meghan's Instagram it says: "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6, 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses' son weights 7lbs 3oz.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

"More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

The royal couple announced the pregnancy in October.

