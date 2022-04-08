Duck trail at Arundel wetlands on offer this Easter

Try to ‘quack the case’ during Easter holidays and find the bright yellow ducks hiding around the centre.

Explore the wetland reserve as you hunt for the bright yellow ducks and discover more about the real life ducks that live there. Collect a sticker from the admission desk when you complete the trail.

As well as the Easter duck trail, there are more quack-tastic activities to discover this spring.

This Easter, Arundel Wetland Centre is hosting its duck trail, from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 24.

Each day you can try a family pond dipping session for up to six people, book a boat safari to spot wildlife, try some drop-in crafts and look out for the roaming Eggstra-odinary Discovery Trolley.

Book activities in centre on the day of your visit.

The boat safari is £3 per person, donations for other activities are gratefully accepted by this wetland wildlife charity.

In March, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the wetlands on surprise visit.

According to its website, the tourist attraction is one of nine wildfowl and wetland nature reserves managed by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) — a UK nature conservation charity.

WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm.

The Water’s Edge Café is open for hot and cold snacks and drinks from 10am-4pm, while the WWT shop is open until 4.30 pm.

All pathways are buggy and wheelchair friendly, either paved or non-slip boardwalks.

For more information, visit wwt.org.uk/Arundel