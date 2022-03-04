Dunelm holds free sleep session in Eastbourne to mark World Sleep Day

Dunelm holds free sleep sessions in Eastbourne this World Sleep Day (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images) SUS-220403-110917001

Dunelm is inviting customers to attend a free in-store sleep session hosted by The Sleep Charity (TSC).

TSC is a national award-winning charity that works to help people sleep better.

The hour-long session will take place next Wednesday (March 9) at the Eastbourne store in Marshall Road.

Attendees will be treated to a complimentary hot drink upon arrival.

Up to 40 per cent of adults and children reportedly suffer from sleep-related issues according to TSC. Ahead of World Sleep Day on March 18, TSC is working with Dunelm to raise awareness on the importance and benefits of getting a good night’s sleep and help customers develop better sleeping habits and behaviours.

Janice Dunn, head of community at Dunelm, said, “We are thrilled to have launched the sleep session in partnership with the inspiring team at The Sleep Charity.

“We spend a third of our lives sleeping and so it’s important we’re doing it right. Together, we’re on a journey to support better snoozing and we want our customers to join that journey.”

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of TSC, said, “Sleep deprivation can have a serious impact on emotional, physical and mental health and many people who are seeking our support are approaching crisis point, whether that’s individuals or families.

“We campaign to improve sleep support, raise awareness of the value of a good night’s sleep and promote understanding around the complexities of sleep.”

Those wishing to attend can secure their free place now via the Dunelm Eastbourne community Facebook group or by Facebook messenger.