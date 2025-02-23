Dungeons and Dragons Club organised by Horsham District Council is 'off to a great start'
The club, started by The Storrington & Sullington and Pulborough Neighbourhood Warden team, at the parish hall, has proven a hit with young people.
Oscar, a resident with experience in the game, served as dungeon master, walking the group of 19 young people through the setting up of their characters and the running of the game itself.
The club is aimed at young people aged 11 and over, although it was originally intended as an Autism and SEN event, but has now been opened up to all young people.
"The session was enjoyed by all who attended. If you are interested in attending future sessions, please email [email protected] or [email protected]. The Neighbourhood Wardens would like to thank Oscar for acting as the Dungeon Master, everyone who attended, and Domino’s Pizzas who supplied the group with free sustenance.”
