Durrington Festival postponed after thunder and downpours forecast – new date announced
The event was due to be held on Saturday, June 7, at the Pond Lane recreation ground, Durrington. It was called off after a yellow warning for thunderstorms was issued. The warning runs from 9am to 6pm with heavy showers and lightning expected.
In a post on the festival’s Facebook page, organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone our event due to the great British weather. Unfortunately all aspects of the fun fair have pulled out.
“This has not been an easy decision and has caused more stress than was needed but we move forward and can only try our best to make the new date work as best as we can.”
The organisers also announced the festival would instead be held on Saturday, June 28, and that every trader would be contacted to confirm the attendance.”
This year’s will be the 31st festival and organisers had previously promised a vibrant celebration of community, culture and creativity that’s bigger and better than ever before.
They said: “This year’s festival will feature live music performances from both local talents and renowned artists, spanning primary schools, local organisations and evening entertainment with Charisse. Food enthusiasts will be delighted by the array of culinary delights on offer, with local vendors showcasing the best of Durrington’s food scene.
“In addition to the entertainment, the Durrington Festival 2025 will also highlight the incredible community and what it has to offer. Families can look forward to dedicated children’s areas, complete with games, activities, and engaging performances designed to spark joy and imagination.”
