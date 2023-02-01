Edit Account-Sign Out
Durrington house fire leads to chaos on local streets and roads

Durrington residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed to prevent heavy smoke entering from a nearby house fire.

By frankie elliott
5 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:48pm

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) currently has six pumps at the fire in a thatch cottage in Pond Lane.

The fire service has asked people to avoid the area, as local roads have been closed as a result of the fire, leading to heavy congestion.

Crews from Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Shoreham and Brighton are currently at the scene, having been called to the incident at 4pm today (February 1).

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Durrington residents are advised to please keep windows and doors closed to prevent heavy smoke entering from a nearby house fire.

“There are currently six pumps in attendance (as of 5pm) at this fire in a thatch cottage in Pond Lane.

“Pond Lane and other local roads are currently closed and we’re advising people to avoid the area if possible because of heavy congestion.

“We were called to this incident at 4.01pm and currently in attendance are crews from Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Shoreham and East Sussex crews from Brighton.”

