Durrington residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed to prevent heavy smoke entering from a nearby house fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) currently has six pumps at the fire in a thatch cottage in Pond Lane.

The fire service has asked people to avoid the area, as local roads have been closed as a result of the fire, leading to heavy congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews from Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Shoreham and Brighton are currently at the scene, having been called to the incident at 4pm today (February 1).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) currently has six pumps at the fire in a thatch cottage in Pond Lane.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Durrington residents are advised to please keep windows and doors closed to prevent heavy smoke entering from a nearby house fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are currently six pumps in attendance (as of 5pm) at this fire in a thatch cottage in Pond Lane.

“Pond Lane and other local roads are currently closed and we’re advising people to avoid the area if possible because of heavy congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad