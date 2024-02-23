Dynamic duo to take on abseil challenge for Raystede in superhero style!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 531ft high challenge event which is due to take place on 28 March, will see them descend one of Brighton's iconic landmarks, dressed as the famous caped crusaders all to raise funds for animal welfare.

The pair are hoping to raise at least £1,231 in sponsorship, which will pay the running cost of one of Raystede’s dog kennels for a month. Each kennel is used as a temporary home while a dog is in the charity’s care at their 43-acre animal welfare centre located near Ringmer in East Sussex.

Commenting on the challenge, Stephanie said: “When I asked our Honorary Ambassador, Jason Burrill, to step off the top of the i360 all in aid of Raystede, I didn’t expect him to say that I had to do it as well!

Jason Burrill & Stephanie Smith

“Finding out that we would be dressed as Batman and Robin was a further surprise, but not unexpected from Jason who has supported us loyally for many years and always has new ideas or a different way of doing things.

"I’ve never done anything remotely like this before and I’m even scared of heights, but I’d do anything for Raystede and I’m so glad I’ll be there to support Jason."

Brighton-based businessman Jason, who is best known for being the winner of reality TV show, Big Brother in 2016 says: “I’ve been involved with Raystede for many years and am proud to now be an Ambassador for the charity.

“As Raystede receives no Government funding, they depend entirely on the generous donations of their supporters and I’ve seen first-hand, just how these donations make a difference to all the animals in their care.

“The abseil is a big challenge, but it’s for a charity I believe in passionately and as a dog lover too, it’s great we’ll be aiming to raise money to cover the monthly cost of providing everything a dog needs while they are in Raystede’s kennels. We’d really appreciate the sponsorship as we prepare to become superheroes and take on this challenge!”

The Drop360 challenge is one of Raystede’s adrenaline challenge events that supporters can take part in to raise much-needed funds for the charity and spaces are still available for the event on 28 March.

Stephanie continues: “Jason and I are taking a leap of faith when we make the descent and we’d love for others to join us and be superheroes for animals in need! But whether you choose to be in fancy dress or not, we’d love for more people to face their fears and take up the challenge with us in March.”

To sponsor Stephanie and Jason’s abseil challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/jason-burrill-and-stephanie-smith-i360