The collision happened at around 6.45am in High Street, Heathfield.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 6:45am on July 11, firefighters from Heathfield attended High Street, Heathfield, following reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

"No persons were trapped and crews made the scene safe."

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.