The vandals responsible for damaging an eco-loo in Easebourne, leading to its closure, stepped forward and owned up, the parish council has said.

CCTV captured footage of the incident, which took place on July 14, and, following a public appeal on Facebook, those responsible have taken responsibility for the damage.

Easebourne Parish Council has said it will not take any further action on this occassion, and a spokesperson added: “it’s clear that the CCTV system was key in helping to bring this incident to a satisfactory conclusion and we thank those involved for coming forward and taking responsibility for their actions.”