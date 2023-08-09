CCTV captured footage of the incident, which took place on July 14, and, following a public appeal on Facebook, those responsible have taken responsibility for the damage.
Easebourne Parish Council has said it will not take any further action on this occassion, and a spokesperson added: “it’s clear that the CCTV system was key in helping to bring this incident to a satisfactory conclusion and we thank those involved for coming forward and taking responsibility for their actions.”
The eco loo, in Easebourne Park, was damaged on July 14 after a group of five young people were caught on CCTV were caught doing considerable damage to one of the doors. After one group entered the loo, another tried to stop them getting out, with the resultant pushing and pulling doing serious damage to the door hinges.