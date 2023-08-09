BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Easebourne eco-loo vandals come forward after CCTV captures incident

The vandals responsible for damaging an eco-loo in Easebourne, leading to its closure, stepped forward and owned up, the parish council has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST

CCTV captured footage of the incident, which took place on July 14, and, following a public appeal on Facebook, those responsible have taken responsibility for the damage.

Easebourne Parish Council has said it will not take any further action on this occassion, and a spokesperson added: “it’s clear that the CCTV system was key in helping to bring this incident to a satisfactory conclusion and we thank those involved for coming forward and taking responsibility for their actions.”

The eco loo, in Easebourne Park, was damaged on July 14 after a group of five young people were caught on CCTV were caught doing considerable damage to one of the doors. After one group entered the loo, another tried to stop them getting out, with the resultant pushing and pulling doing serious damage to the door hinges.