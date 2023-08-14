Easebourne garden and allotment society show is a big hit, with more than 200 entries
Best in show went out to Nicola Cheriton-Sutton from Tillington – who also went home with the Harral Cup and the prize for the most points for baked goods and preserves – for her freshly baked treats. A new member, Ann Wright, won the most points in all the vegetable categories, alongside the Harry Ethering Cup for the best collection of vegetables.
Harry Etherington, meanwhile, won the Dave Gibbs trophy for the best individual entry after his runner beans wowed judges, while wife Molly scooped the Lilian Etherington Cup for Dahlias.
A first rate gardener, John grew up in Easebourne and learned his skills from his parents, after whom some of the awards were named, so it was deemed apt that he and his wife should win the awards at this year’s show.