Easebourne garden and allotment society show is a big hit, with more than 200 entries

Easebourne’s Garden and Allotment Society show was a roaring success this year, with more than 200 entries, many produced by new members.

Best in show went out to Nicola Cheriton-Sutton from Tillington – who also went home with the Harral Cup and the prize for the most points for baked goods and preserves – for her freshly baked treats. A new member, Ann Wright, won the most points in all the vegetable categories, alongside the Harry Ethering Cup for the best collection of vegetables.

Harry Etherington, meanwhile, won the Dave Gibbs trophy for the best individual entry after his runner beans wowed judges, while wife Molly scooped the Lilian Etherington Cup for Dahlias.

A first rate gardener, John grew up in Easebourne and learned his skills from his parents, after whom some of the awards were named, so it was deemed apt that he and his wife should win the awards at this year’s show.

1 . 20230805 Jan Hill, Daphne Wakeford.jpg Jan Hill and Daphne Wakeford. Photo: Easebourne Garden & Allotment Society

2 . 20230805 Caroline Nelson gives Dave Gibbs cup to John Eth...jpg Easebourne Garden & Allotment Society Photo: contrib

3 . 20230805 Julie Green prize winning sweet peas.jpg Julie Green prize winning sweet peas Photo: Easebourne Garden & Allotment Society

4 . 20230805 Caroline N give Gayford Cup to Ann Wright.jpg Caroline gives the Gayford Cup to Ann Wright Photo: Easebourne Garden & Allotment Society