Easebourne launches public appeal to help shape new community hub

A new community hub could soon be at the heart of Easebourne, with the Parish Council inviting residents to help shape the project.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easebourne Parish Council has revealed early plans to transform a disused part of the village primary school into a community centre.

The proposal has been in development for several months, and councillors say they are now ready to hear local views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Easebourne Parish Council said: “As you might already know, Easebourne Parish Council have been working on a project to look at how we could create a Community Centre at the heart of the village, in a disused part of the Primary School.

Easebourne Parish Council is inviting residents to share their views on plans for a new community hub in the village.

"We've made some exciting progress in the last few months so at this stage we really want to hear your thoughts on the project.”

Residents are being asked to share ideas on how the space could be used, including activities, events and services they would like to see. Suggestions are also being welcomed for what the new centre should be called.

The Parish Council hopes feedback from the consultation will guide the next steps in bringing the long-awaited facility to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can share your ideas by using this link: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/wQqJ6gutAz

The Parish Council added that any other questions or suggestions people would like to share can be emailed to [email protected].