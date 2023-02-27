The 'Let's improve our Art' u3a group meets on Thursday afternoons, and to celebrate all the participants’ work, a display was put up in Angmering Community Centre at the end of last year. It has just been taken down.
Jane Black, from the group, said: “We're very glad that members of the public enjoyed our paintings in that time – and also kindly purchased a few pictures, via the very hardworking and excellent community centre office team.”
The u3a is a nationwide movement run to provide a wide range of local opportunities to come together to learn and explore new ideas, skills and activities in a fun way.
All the activities are run by members, for the members, and reflect the movement’s objectives summed up in the line ‘Learn, laugh, live through sharing’.