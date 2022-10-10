East Ashling man, 72, to run six marathons for Tangmere charity

John Miles, 72, from East Ashling, has so far run the London Marathon in 2021, the Boston Marathon in April 2022, and completed the Chicago Marathon yesterday (Sunday, October 9) with an impressive time of three hours and fifty one minutes.

Next on the list is New York, Berlin and Tokyo.

John said: “I survived yesterday’s race though despite the course being pretty flat I found it really tough going, possibly made worse by jet lag and unfamiliar food. I am quite pleased with my time, 7th out of 113 in my age group. The crowds were vast, lining the route nearly all the way along the route and very enthusiastic”.

John Miles in Chigago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite John having a plan for running at a particular pace, his legs seem to take over and he ran too fast over the first half of the course which he says he paid for in the final miles.

He is running both Chicago and New York marathons for local Tangmere charity Dementia Support. Dementia Supports mission is to help as many people as possible navigate the journey of dementia, both pre- and post- diagnosis, supporting family, friends, and carers.

Their vision is a society where dementia is wholly understood and accepted, enabling people living with dementia to be fully supported throughout their journey.