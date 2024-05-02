East Grinstead care home resident celebrates 100th birthday with visit from the Mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An East Grinstead care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday with a visit from the local Mayor while surrounded by family and friends.

Molly Viles, born in Brimstone, Gloucestershire in 1924, has enjoyed a series of birthday events at HC-One's Charters Court, located in East Grinstead, West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly's milestone birthday was celebrated on April 24, 2024, with a delicious afternoon tea, specially prepared by catering staff at the care home.

East Grinstead mayor Frazer Vissor visited Charter Court resident Molly Viles on her 100th birthday

She was also delighted to receive her centenary birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Molly was joined in her celebrations by Frazer Vissor, the Mayor of East Grinstead, who presented the birthday girl with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

He said: “It is an honour and a pleasure to share this very special day with Molly, I have really enjoyed meeting her and her family and hearing stories about her life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly's first job was working in a factory making parts for aeroplanes during the Second World War.

Charles Court resident Molly Viles turned 100-years-old on April 24

She then worked for Fine Fair Supermarket in Filton, near Bristol, for over 20 years on the delicatessen counter and at the checkout where she enjoyed chatting with customers and helping them with their shopping.

In 1947 she married Eric, who initially worked in the police but moved on after his retirement from the force to become PR Manager for Concord in Bristol.

Molly and Eric had two daughters, Jenny and Anne, and she also has four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and even one great-great-grandson!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for her secret to a long life, Molly said: “A little of what you fancy does you good!”

And Molly has held true to this by enjoying a small glass of sherry and a packet of crisps every day.

Mel Wightman, Charters Court Care Home Manager, said: “We’ve had a wonderful few days celebrating Molly’s big birthday. It’s been lovely chatting with her about her life and memories, along with her friends and family.