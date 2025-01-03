East Grinstead lawyer ‘deeply honoured’ after being awarded OBE for services to policing and national security

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lawyer from East Grinstead has said she is ‘deeply honoured’ after being recognised in the King’s New Year Honours List.

Jenny Leonard, director of operational policing law at the Metropolitan Police Service, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to policing and national security.

Jenny joined the Met Police as a lawyer in 1996, having previously worked in the private sector. She now leads the operational law group of the Met’s legal services.

She said: “Being honoured is in this way came as a total surprise and I feel truly humbled to be nominated by people who have recognised my efforts in improving outcomes for the public. I feel truly privileged to have played a part in some exceptional events throughout my career and the amazing work of colleagues.”

She continued: “It has been a fascinating career and I have spent most of my time at the Met, apart from a year in 2018/19 when I was seconded to the West Midlands Police as the director of legal services for West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police.”

Jenny said she chose her career path because she wanted to make a difference to the lives of the public.

She said: “The job is extremely varied and I have advised on many active policing operations, whether that be serious crime, safeguarding, or by way of example attending the Control Room during protests or state events to provide real time legal advice to police officers.”

Jenny has provided legal advice of national importance in the area of counter-terrorism and national security. She was also the lead lawyer in major inquests and public inquiries following terrorist attacks. She said: “I am proud that my work in this area has positively influenced and shaped UK policing’s response to mass fatality events.”

Jenny said much of the legal work can be difficult and complex and is carried out under pressure. But she said: “I work with an incredible team of dedicated people who are committed to protecting the public.”

She added: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award. It has been an immense privilege to have worked on many important cases throughout my professional career. Nothing I have achieved has been done alone, every day I work with incredible dedicated people who work hard to keep the public safe. I am hugely thankful to my many colleagues for their advice and friendship over the years and for the support of my family.”

Jenny has also been a trustee of The Eve Appeal, a charity that raises awareness of, and funds research for, the early detection and prevention of gynaecological cancers.