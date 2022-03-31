East Grinstead sight loss group will meet face-to-face again

The Macular Society Support Group will meet face-to-face on Tuesday, April 12 at 2pm, at St Swithuns Church Hall.

The group will then meet at the same time and location on the second Tuesday of each month between 2pm and 4pm.

New helpers are also needed to help run the East Grinstead group going forward.

Stella Black, senior regional manager for the south of England, said: “Our groups have not met since the pandemic first began and we know that has been difficult for a lot of people who rely on them for socialising and support.

“Throughout the pandemic we have continued to provide telephone services to keep people as connected as possible but to bring the groups back face-to-face in a safe environment makes such a difference. The local group is welcome to everyone, be that new or existing members, those newly diagnosed with macular disease, their family, friends and carers. We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

Each month, guest speakers talk on a variety of subjects and offer support. The Macular Society work together with local people to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

For more information, email [email protected]

