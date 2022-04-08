East Grinstead woman raced across Lapland with huskies for children’s charity

Michaela Proctor raised more £900 for children’s charity Action Medical Research by completing the Husky Sled Trail in Sweden.

Michaela sled 240km across Sweden with a team of six husky dogs over eight days, covering between 30-65km a day.

The challenge took her through incredible scenery of frozen lakes and forests in a team of nine people raising money for different charities.

Michaela took on the challenge to raise money to help fund medical research into conditions affecting babies and children.

After returning to the UK, she said: “I could go back tomorrow if it was up to me – it was so amazing. I am so glad I could raise funds for Action Medical Research and make my daughter proud. All the dogs were amazing companions, athletes and cuddle mates. We became very attached to the dogs and it was emotional when we said goodbye to them on the last day.”

Georgina Thornton, community and supporter group fundraiser for Action Medical Research, said: “Everyone at Action is so grateful to Michaela for taking part in this amazing challenge and raising funds to help save and change children’s lives. Completing the Husky Trail is a massive achievement and we’re so pleased that Michaela enjoyed the magical experience of Lapland.”

Action Medical Research is a UK-wide children’s charity which funds desperately needed research to tackle the diseases that devastate the lives of so many of our children.

It has been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952 including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.

The charity is currently funding research into areas including premature birth, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, brain cancer and some rare and distressing conditions.

Support Michaela’s challenge at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michaela-proctor1.

To complete the trail yourself, visit www.globaladventurechallenges.com/challenge/lapland-husky-trail

