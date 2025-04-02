Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Grinstead woman, who made a remarkable recovery after falling head first down her stairs, has thanked the ambulance team who came to her aid.

Mary Cole and husband, Alan, visited South East Coast Ambulance Service’s (SECAmb’s) Gatwick Make Ready Centre where she was reunited with paramedics, Josie Bishop and Lilly Hook.

Mary suffered multiple injuries including to her spine and head in the fall just after midnight on October 3 last year.

She was unable to move and was in severe pain.

Mary and Alan Cole with South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics Josie Bishop and Lilly Hook

In all, she had suffered a haematoma to her head, broken her neck, spine, six ribs and her pelvis in two places.

Hearing the fall, Alan acted quickly to call 999, with Josie and Lily arriving at the couple’s home to treat Mary prior to the arrival of critical care paramedic Carl Tocknell.

Mary had been feeling unwell with a cold and had gone to bed early.

After a while she got up to go to the bathroom but after getting to the landing, suffered a dizzy spell and couldn’t find the bathroom.

Mary said: “The next thing I knew was that I was flying head-first down the stairs.

“Fortunately, Alan immediately phoned 999.

"I couldn’t move because of the pain and apparently, I was bleeding profusely from my head.

"I remember being in such terrible pain before Josie and Lily arrived but when they did it was such a relief.”

Mary was taken to East Surrey Hospital for treatment before being transferred to St Georges Hospital in Tooting.

Amazingly, it only took her a week before she could walk to the bathroom on her own and she was able to be discharged home after 15 days – and was walking her dog, Sasha, within five weeks.

Mary added: “I’ve been amazingly fortunate. No one can understand how I have made such a good recovery.

"I’m so grateful to Josie, Lilly and Carl and everyone who cared for me at the hospitals.

"It was lovely to meet Josie and Lilly again and thank them in person for everything they did.”

Josie said: “It was lovely meet with Mary and Alan and it was a fantastic opportunity to see the recovery she has made.

"I feel privileged to have been a part of the team that helped this.

"Meeting with Mary reaffirmed to me the importance of delivering high-quality patient care.

"Witnessing a patient’s recovery and receiving feedback can have a significant and positive impact on our practice.

"On behalf of the whole team, I wish Mary and Alan all the very best for the future.”