East Hill Lift in Hastings Old Town to re-open soon

The popular cliff railway attraction, in Rock-a-Nore Road, has been closed since December after a small landslide caused debris and vegetation to fall on the track.

The lift, which is the steepest funicular railway in Britain, had only re-opened in October after being shut for a year while repairs were carried out the track and carriage chassis.

Hastings Borough Council had said in May that it hoped to have the attraction open in time for the summer holidays but that did not happen.

The council could not give an exact date for the re-opening but a spokesperson said this week: “The East Hill Lift is currently closed while repairs are carried out, but it is expected to reopen shortly. We apologise for any inconvenience this extended closure has caused.”

The council has come under fire from traders in the Old Town for the delay in getting the attraction fixed.

Dan Radcliffe, who operates the popular miniature stream railway in the Old Town, said: “The East Hill Lift is a big attraction that brings people to this part of the Old Town and benefits other traders.

"I have lost count of the number of visitors who have spoken to me about this and have been disappointed that it has been closed. I can’t believe how long it has taken to sort this situation out.

Looking at it, it appears that it is only a bush across the tracks and that could have been removed by now.

"The Council spent a great deal of money repairing the lift last year and I imagine some of that was tax payer’s money. It brings people into the town and makes revenue for the Council. We have already lost Easter, half term and the busy May bank holiday weekend. Now we are well into the summer holidays. The money the lift would have brought in if it had been running would probably be enough to pay for the debris to be removed.

Hastings Council has put a sign up at the lift station in Rock-a-Nore Road which reads ‘This site is temporarily closed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused’.

The lift, which first opened in August 1902, takes passengers from Rock-a-Nore to Hastings Country Park, offering dramatic views over the Stade and fishing beach.

