Teams put on their festive fancy dress to run with prams through the East Sussex village and raise funds for local charities.

The event, which has become an annual tradition, began and ended at the Kings Head pub in the High Street.

Photographer Jim Holden was at the event to take these fantastic pictures. Visit www.jimholden.co.uk to see more of his photography.

The event began in the 1970s and soon became part of the area’s festive celebrations. It stopped temporarily in the 1980s but was eventually revived as a charity event by members of the Carnival Society.

1 . East Hoathly The East Hoathly Pram Race returned for 2024 on Boxing Day Photo: Jim Holden

