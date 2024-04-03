East Hoathly primary school and care home come together

Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly enjoyed spending the morning with the children at East Hoathly Primary School.
By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 09:24 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 09:34 BST
The children come and visit every other week to read, play games and spend time with residents.

On their last visit it was all about Easter Fun. The children coloured in their Easter bags for a fun competition.

Everyone received a little chocolatey treat as they are all winners in our eyes.

Colouring togetherColouring together
General Manager Rikki Gene-Bury of Lydfords Care Home, said: “We love having the school children visit us. Both the residents at our home and the children get so much joy from the time they spend together, whether it be reading their school books or playing games.

"We had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors.”