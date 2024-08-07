Visitors tried their luck at the sideshows, shopped at the craft stalls run by local cottage industries and indulged in afternoon tea in the cricket pavilion, all to the rousing sound of Lancing Brass Band, while children were entertained by Robbie the Magician.

In the village hall, the Miller Barn was a riot of colour as flowers, fruit, vegetables and stunning floral art competed for attention, while the Warren Room had mouth-watering displays of cakes, scones, bread and jams, plus handicrafts and photography providing a feast for the eyes.

Welcoming everyone to the society’s annual flagship event on Saturday, August 3, was Simon Smith. He thanked all concerned for their hard work and commitment to enable the show to be such a success.

Colin Crane won the Silver Challenge Bowl for flowers, Ray Brown Memorial Shield and David Mackenzie Thorowgood Memorial Cup for sweet peas, and John Rankin Dahlia Cup for dahlias grown by a resident of East Preston or Kingston. He also shared the Beloe Cup for dahlias with John Cole.

Laurence Pilfold won the Hanson Challenge Cup for vegetables and fruit, Silver Salver for mixed produce, RHS Banksian Medal for most prize money in vegetables, fruit and flowers, and the Howard Challenge Cup for the gentleman winning most points in all classes.

Diana Buckley won the Ladies’ Challenge Cup for the lady winning most points in all classes, Cookery Goblet for most points in cookery, Doris Jenkins Cup for chutney, and Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificate for best fruit exhibit.

Sarah Hill won the Floral Vase for floral arrangements, British Fuchsia Bronze Medal and Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificate for best floral arrangement.

Other trophy winners were Amelia Marsh, Children’s Cup for most points; Pauline McLelland, Cactus Cup for cactus or succulent; Sue Stoves-Clark, Behar Cup for best table decoration; John Partington, Jenkins Cup for fuchsias; Zoe Steel, Derek Silk Photography Cup for best photograph; Richard Barron Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificate for best flower; and John Frake, Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificate for best vegetable.

Other first prize winners were Kevin Hobbs, Terry Longman, Chris Snell, Simon Smith, Pete Jenkins, Joan Crane, Rosemarie Haynes, Sue Finlayson, Valerie Sharp, Carol Longman, Bev Wright, Nicola Harlow, Wendy Yates, Celia Buckley, Emily Wilkinson, Laura Joseph, Paige Joseph, Helen Smith, Kathryn Barron and Primrose Buckley.

Please see the society’s website at celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and Facebook page for information about other events in the calendar.

1 . Flower show and fête Sarah Hill's afternoon tea arrangement won first prize Photo: East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society

2 . Flower show and fête Sarah Hill's In The Pink won the Worshipful Company of Gardeners' Certificate for best floral arrangement Photo: East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society

3 . Flower show and fête Sarah Hill receives the Floral Vase for floral arrangements from Colin Crane Photo: East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society

4 . Flower show and fête Pauline McLelland's succulent won Best in Show Photo: East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society