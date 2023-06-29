A double amputee, who cannot access his local beach, is supporting a campaign for planning permission to build a boardwalk and viewing platform.

The Disability Action Group (DAG) of East Preston is trying to garner support for a project to improve access to the beach.

Roy Allen, a retired chartered engineer, has drawn up plans for a boardwalk and viewing platform. He presented the proposal during a meeting at East Preston Village Hall last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former engineer Alan Hultquist, who lost both legs nine years ago due to blood clots, said: "People in wheelchairs, people with Zimmer frames, wheel trolleys, women with pushchairs and people with difficulty in finding their feet walking can't get on the beach.

Double amputee Alan Hultquist, who uses a mobility scooter, cannot get on East Preston beach. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

"We want access to the beach, please fund us [is our message to the council].”

Alan, who uses a mobility scooter, said the beach is ‘not accessible for me whatsoever’.

"I've got no legs,” he said. “It just means I can't get onto the beach. It's impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It takes everything away [the benefits of living near the sea].

The Disability Action Group (DAG) of East Preston is trying to garner support for a project to improve access to the beach. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

“We first asked for this nearly ten years ago but a lot of people became despondent about the whole thing. We still are not getting anywhere with it.

"If anyone can help, please contact me via [email protected]”

Roy, who has successfully applied for planning permission for a Men in Sheds project in the village hall car park, said the charity would be the face of the potential project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 70 people attended the meeting last week, including parish councillors.

East Preston Parish Council said it was resolved, in early 2015, that it ‘wanted to improve beach access for all’. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

Roy, premises manager and trustee for the village hall, said: “The meeting went very well, people were enthusiastic about the idea. The feeling was so strong.

“We want to get planning permission in. Our chairman is a toolmaker and could actually build it.

"If you simply have an access way or boardwalk, you can then see the beach and go there in the evening and watch the sunset. I do that quite often as a moderately able person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The neighbourhood plan says the council's objective is to have access to the beach.

“There are lots of people who would like better access to the beach, including people who just have bad feet and walking on the shingle is difficult. It also includes parents with push chairs and young people who go sailboarding on the lagoon area. Even for a young fit person that can be quite difficult and this would make it easier for them.”

Arun District Council, in 2015, refused a similar application due to the ‘excessive size’ of the proposed structure, whilst the materials used would ‘appear harmfully prominent in this open beach environment’.

The council said ‘insufficient technical details’ had been provided to ‘demonstrate that the structure would be safe for use by the public’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the latest campaign, a district council spokesperson said: “We have been in contact with East Preston Parish Council and are happy to support their proposals and will help where we are able. We full appreciate the importance of providing beach access for all.”

East Preston Parish Council said it was resolved, in early 2015, that it ‘wanted to improve beach access for all’.

"The council remains committed to that wish but does not have the expertise in-house to progress such a project,” a spokesperson for the council said.

"To progress any scheme, the council would need to be sure the proposal was the correct one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council is in regular contact with Mr Allen and with the Disability Action Group and attended and addressed the recent public meeting about improving access to the beach.”