East Preston buzzing as Easter Bunny hands out chocolate treats on East Preston Yarnbombers trail

East Preston Yarnbombers had been busy preparing since January, creating knitted chicks and bunnies of various colours and sizes to give away, hanging them from every available branch, gate and bench along Sea Road on Easter Sunday morning.

This is the fourth year that East Preston’s youngest residents have walked the half mile stretch searching for their favourite woolly chick or bunny to take home. But this year there was an extra surprise, as the Easter Bunny turned up and delighted children on the trail with a gift of chocolate mini eggs courtesy of East Preston’s Tudor Tavern.

For the first time, the Yarnbombers also made more than 20 Easter bonnets, which are displayed in shop windows around East Preston, and, of course, there is a new postbox topper decorating the post box at the southern end of the village.

The Easter bonnet trail will be in place for the duration of the Easter school holidays. A check list of participating shops can be downloaded at www.Tinyurl.com/epyarneaster24

A spokesperson for the Yarnbombers said: "Sea Road was buzzing with families and yarnbombers taking advantage of the good weather on Easter Sunday, many of them stopping off in one of the local cafés for a drink and a chat.

"All the children we’ve met have been so lovely, some early birds even helped us put out the chicks and bunnies! It’s wonderful to meet so many polite and appreciative young members of our wonderful community.”

