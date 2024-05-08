East Preston disability campaigner passes away before beach boardwalk he longed for could be built
Double amputee Alan Hultquist was chairman of the Disability Action Group of East Preston and made a passionate plea for a beach boardwalk last year.
Jan Quick, secretary, said: "It is with great sadness that the Disability Action Group of East Preston announces the death of our chairman, Alan Hultquist, after a long illness, bravely borne.
"Alan passed away peacefully in hospital on April 27. Alan became involved with the group in September 2019 and was elected chairman in June 2021.
"The group would like to pay tribute to Alan’s commitment in working towards making East Preston a more accessible place for everyone.
"Sadly, his wish to see a beach boardwalk at the end of Sea Road didn’t happen before he passed away, although plans have been drawn up and he knew planning permission had been granted.
"Thank you Alan for all your hard work and enduring positivity. Rest in Peace."
Alan, a former engineer, lost both legs ten years ago due to blood clots. He supported the campaign for planning permission to build a boardwalk and viewing platform because people in wheelchairs, mums with prams and others who have difficulty with walking were unable to get on the beach.
Roy Allen, a retired chartered engineer, had drawn up plans and these were presented during a meeting at East Preston Village Hall last June, calling for council funding.
Arun District Council gave provisional approval for a boardwalk at the south end of Sea Road, East Preston, in February.
