Highdown Garden Centre has been growing sunflowers to support East Preston for Ukraine.
From every sale, £3 goes to the 'Disaster Emergency Charity' in collaboration with East Preston For Ukraine.
Another highlight of the group’s fundraising efforts is a collaboration between L.Guess Jewellers Rustington, Gemmology Rocks and Daniel Sean Bespoke Handcrafted Jewellery. They have designed and hand-crafted an 18ct yellow and white gold pendant, with blue and yellow diamonds.
It is valued at £1,195 and up for auction via 'sealed bids' with all money going to the 'DEC'. Bidding ends on August 26.
To bid, visit the jewellers or a virtual bid at [email protected]