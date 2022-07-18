Highdown Garden Centre has been growing sunflowers to support East Preston for Ukraine.

From every sale, £3 goes to the 'Disaster Emergency Charity' in collaboration with East Preston For Ukraine.

Another highlight of the group’s fundraising efforts is a collaboration between L.Guess Jewellers Rustington, Gemmology Rocks and Daniel Sean Bespoke Handcrafted Jewellery. They have designed and hand-crafted an 18ct yellow and white gold pendant, with blue and yellow diamonds.

It is valued at £1,195 and up for auction via 'sealed bids' with all money going to the 'DEC'. Bidding ends on August 26.