East Preston for Ukraine held a children’s table top sale on Saturdy, allowing people to buy pre-loved children’s items with all donations sent straight to the Disaster Emergency Committee.

Organiser Ali Marques, 33, said: “Our children’s table top sale in aid of Ukraine was a huge hit. We had people queuing outside waiting to get in, the flow of people didn’t stop.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were blown away by the donations and may have slightly underestimated the amount we’d receive. The support on the day was phenomenal too.”

Ali Marques and volunteers at the children's table top fundraiser on Saturday, March 26

The sale raised £842 and when Ali announced this figure, local estate agents Cooper Adams offered £158 to make it £1,000.

Ali said: “As a community we’ve now made over £3,000 in three weeks. It feels so good to know we’re helping with this current crisis and that money is having an impact on peoples lives.”

There are more fundraising events coming up in April, including a charity dinner hosted by Reema, an Indian restaurant in East Preston, on April 13, and a family-friendly coffee morning on April 22.

Blake Britton and Richard Daniels who own Just Because in Sea Road, East Preston, are raffling an Easter hamper for Ukraine

Other businesses have also taken part in fundraising events for Ukraine.

Just Because Balloons & Party have raised nearly £2,000, which includes the donation tin in the shop in Sea Road, sales from home bakes and hamper raffles.

Blake Britton and Richard Daniels, who own Just Because said: “It’s been really heart-warming to see so many people just willing to give to help because it really gives us a sense that we’re doing something and not just sitting on the sidelines watching. That’s what we believe. We are just business owners, not of any large reach or power, and we are doing anything we can to help, and it feels good.”

The duo started out with a plan of doing something to raise funds for Ukraine, but said nothing was coherent until Ali approached them and spoke about it.

Imogen Dove is three-and-a-half years old. Her family kindly offerd their home as a donation point for all of the childrens pre-loved items and Imogen was a great product tester

They added: “We then firmed up plans for a hamper raffle with goods from our shop as well as bakes.

“After we saw that hamper raffle tickets were selling so well, we decided to raffle off a new hamper for every 100 tickets sold and as of March 28, we will be giving away six hampers on March 31.

“As an addition to our food in the hampers, we’ve also had a local East Preston company, The Lovely Stuff Company, donate sunflower growing kits as a symbol of Ukraine to be included in the hampers, which now have a retail value of about £60 each.”

Blake and Richard have also been working alongside East Preston Yarnbombers who have provided knitted sunflowers, ribbons and blobs for sale to go directly to the fundraising efforts.

Just Because Balloons & Party has done multiple bake sales to raise money for Ukraine

Blake and Richard said that they know of four families from Ukraine who are coming to East Preston. They added: “The village is planning support structures for the families and their hosts as well as a special East Preston village tea party as part of the village summer festival and the Jubilee where they will also be invited to attend and enjoy a bit of British Culture.

“We will be baking for that event as well.”

To find out more, visit the East Preston for Ukraine Facebook page.

More Sussex stories:

Just Because are selling East Preston Yarnbomber items in the shop for the East Preston for Ukraine appeal