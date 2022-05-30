Freya, Jude, Lucy and Leo from East Preston Junior School

Candidates had previously made a speech to their fellow pupils and elections were then held to select who would represent them in the Festival Parade on Saturday, June 11.

Eva Boyle, from the festival committee, announced the results at a special school assembly and presented the winners and their assistants with trophies sponsored by Lady Annabel Goldsmith.

Eva told the children the festival had been running since 1981 and this year it was very special as it would also be celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign.

She also highlighted the events, including the community fete with children’s entertainment, the circus fun day and the dog show.

She encouraged them to enter the scarecrow competition, photo competition and the time capsule competition.