East Preston Yarnbombers make bouncing bunnies as Easter gifts for the village

Old tennis balls have been decorated by East Preston Yarnbombers as Easter gifts for the village.

A spokesperson for the secret group said: “The Yarnbombers love to bring a smile to the faces of East Preston residents and visitors. The sight of more than 700 chicks and bunnies adorning trees and hedges along Sea Road should do the trick.

East Preston Yarnbombers, who love to bring a smile to the faces of village residents and visitors, have made more than 700 chicks and bunnies as Easter gifts

“This year, enormous thanks go to Angmering-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Homelands Avenue. The club very kindly donated hundreds of tennis balls which were past their best bounce. The yarnbombers have recycled these into ‘bouncing bunnies’.”

The bunnies will be in place on Easter Saturday morning and anyone is welcome to take one home.

The Yarnbombers encourage people to go for a walk, pick up a chick or bunny and perhaps support the village shops and cafés along the way.

