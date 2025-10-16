East Surrey Hospital A&E under 'significant pressure' in virus surge
The hospital – which cares for people from Horsham and Crawley as well as Surrey – says that staff as well as patients are affected.
A spokesperson for Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Our priority is to see all our patients as quickly and safely as possible, but due to high levels of demand and an early increase in winter viruses which is impacting staffing levels and how we move patients around our site, our Emergency Department has been under significant pressure.
“Our staff are working hard to keep patients safe, support ambulance services to transfer patients into the Emergency Department as quickly as possible and admit all those who need our care, as well as treat those already on our wards and continue to discharge patients who no longer require acute care to ensure we have beds available for those who need admission.”
Hospital bosses are asking people whose condition is not urgent to use other NHS services such as 111 online, local pharmacy or GP or to visit treatment centres at Crawley, Horsham or East Grinstead.