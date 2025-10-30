East Sussex Adventure Park celebrates success of cancer charity

Families and organisations joined force to help celebrate work of an East Sussex charity.

Families, volunteers, and local dignitaries gathered at Knockhatch Adventure Park on Tuesday, October 28 to celebrate and support the incredible work of the Children with Cancer Fund (CWCF) — a charity helping families across East Sussex, Brighton and Hove for over 27 years.

Cllr Paul Holbrook, from Hailsham Town Council, donated a large panda bear soft toy to the charity.

The day featured a teddy tombola, where visitors could win prizes while helping to raise vital funds.

The idea began as a light-hearted competition entry that soon turned into a community collaboration, with Knockhatch hosting the charity’s stall.

Chris, representing Children with Cancer Fund, said: “We currently support 157 families locally. The teddies we receive go onto our tombolas and raise the pennies that make a big difference — allowing us to grant wishes, run fun events, and bring families together.

“We’re so grateful to Paul for donating the teddy and to Knockhatch for welcoming us this week.”

The event was attended by East Sussex County Council Chairman, Cllr Roy Galley, who praised the charity’s achievements and its lasting impact on the community.

Cllr Galley said: “Children with Cancer Fund has grown tremendously over the years and continues to do astonishing work. They’re one of many fantastic East Sussex charities I’m proud to promote.

“It’s also great to be here at Knockhatch — tourism and leisure play an important role in our local economy, and it’s brilliant to see them giving back through partnerships like this.”