An animal rights organisation said it is offering a £3,000 reward for information leading to the ‘arrest and conviction’ of those ‘responsible for dumping a horse’ outside an East Sussex village.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is appealing for information about the incident following a recent appeal by the RSPCA.

The female cob was in a very emaciated state and a ratchet strap had been used to tie her body to a telegraph pole by the roadside, the RSPCA said.

It added that the grey coloured horse was missing her right eye.

The body of the horse, which was not microchipped, was found at the junction where Crazy Lane turns left into Chapel Hill Lane at Sedlescombe, near Battle, on the morning of Monday, January 27, the RSPCA said.

Several members of the public contacted the animal charity after spotting the grisly sight on a roadside, the RSPCA added.

It said it had received several calls regarding the incident since last month’s appeal but no new information had been received.

PETA vice-president Elisa Allen said: “It’s imperative that any community faced with a cruel and callous act such as this take measures to find the culprit and bring them to justice.”

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Claire Thomas, who is investigating, said: “This poor horse was in a very bad condition and she had been severely neglected before being dumped at this location. It appears she was tied to the telegraph pole so that the vehicle used to carry her could be driven off from the scene.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on the morning of January 27 or the previous evening as it’s possible the body was there overnight, although we don’t think the equine was there that long as this is quite a busy lane used by commuters in the mornings and evenings and the body was very visible.”

The RSPCA is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the appeals line number on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 01435963.