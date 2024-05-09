East Sussex-based Team GB veteran, 77, writes her horse into will

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A veteran horse rider from East Sussex has revealed that she’s written her horse companion into her will in a bid to prevent her equine friend being abandoned, should the worse happen.

Jacky Chandler, 77, from Blackboys, has grown up with equines in the village, where she still lives today. Taking part in her first donkey race when she was just four-years-old, Jacky’s love story with the animals has continued for 73 years (and counting!).

Now the owner of a horse called Banjo, who she bought three years ago after his previous owner sadly passed away and did not have an expression of wishes for his care, Jacky is one of an increasing number of septuagenarians who are hopping in the saddle and enjoying horse riding as a pastime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popularity of horse riding as a hobby in the UK has steadily increased over the past few years - more than 3.2 million Brits have jumped in the saddle in the last 12 months*, including a significant number of riders aged 70 plus.

Jacky and Banjo

Horses are at risk of outliving their owners more than ever before - with considerable developments in veterinary medicine, coupled with a rise in horse abandonment, which have increased by 43 percent so far compared to 2023.

Jacky is an ‘advocate’ for horses, planning for the future and ensuring plans are in place to keep equine friends safe.

She cares so deeply for her horse, Banjo, that she’s made specific expressions of wishes in her will in terms of what will happen to him in the future. Jacky comments: “Banjo was left without care after his previous owner passed away. He was found feral, roaming the Brecon Beacons by a Welsh horse dealer and in need of a caring hand. He was cared for by a horse trainer in Gloucestershire before I met him and took him home. Now, almost three years later at 77-years-old, he is my reason to get up in the morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacky has owned horses since the 1950s, hacking regularly, before making the pastime a bigger part of her life again after her husband passed away in 2003. She went on to become the oldest person to qualify for the World Championships for Team GB and was also invited by Queen Elizabeth ll to compete against her troops, including The Household Cavalry, as a member of the British Tent Pegging Association at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

She explains: “I’ve always loved having horses, but when I lost my husband in 2003, that was when it became a bigger part of my life. I moved to a yard closer to my home in East Sussex and met a Skill at Arms instructor - who would change my fate!

“Skill at Arms is a series of competitive disciplines inspired by military equestrians. I entered competitions across the globe with my lovely mare Honey for a long time, until she sadly passed away about seven years ago. I didn’t get another horse thinking my riding career was over, but when Covid hit I felt like I was waiting for God, so I rescued my Banjo.”

Jacky is currently a member of leading equestrian specialist Harry Hall’s One Club, a supportive, inclusive community that provides practical solutions to real-life challenges for horse owners and riders through its insurance, product and membership options. Currently, almost a quarter of One Club members (23 percent) are aged over 55, while half of its members (50 percent) are aged over 45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a step to help save more horses from abandonment and uncertain futures, Harry Hall, has launched a bespoke will writing service as part of its One Club membership. The service is offered for free to all of its One Club Gold, GoldPlus and Platinum members, giving horse owners the peace of mind that plans are in place for the care of their equines should the worst happen.

Liz Hopper, Managing Director at Harry Hall, said: “After our One Club members expressed their interest in having access to a will writing service as part of their membership, we’ve worked with LawAssure to launch our new service. This will help to save beloved equines from uncertain futures that could include being abandoned or forgotten.

“We encourage all horse owners to consider the longevity of their current plans - as horse owners are likely to be aged 45 plus due to the cost associated with horse ownership, it's important everyone within the equestrian community is considering what plans they want in place for their horse companion.

“We’re proud to launch our will writing service, that will ensure our members have planned for the future, limiting the number of horses being left without care should the worst happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a further step to demonstrate its commitment to championing the welfare of horses in the UK, Harry Hall unveiled Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines (SAFE) as its chosen charity of the year for 2024. The charity aims to help horses and ponies who have been abandoned or neglected keeping them ‘SAFE’ and away from harm.