A brewery’s bid to open a new retail outlet has been approved by Rother councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 14, a Rother District Council licensing panel considered an application from Battle Brewery — the trading name of Corfield 1066 Ltd — which sought permission to begin selling alcohol directly from the business’s brewing building in Penhurst Lane.

While the business already has a bottle shop and taproom in Battle High Street, the panel heard how the application was intended to provide an alternative shopfront for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To achieve this, the application sought a licence to make off-sales from the site, without any permission to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises. The business had been seeking permission to do this between the hours of 10am and 7pm Monday to Saturday and between noon to 6pm on Sundays.

The brewing building site in Penhurst Lane. Image credit: RDC

The hearing had been called as a result of an objection from a local resident. This objector, whose name had been redacted in council documents, argued the change “would fundamentally alter the nature of the premises” and “create serious public nuisance, safety concerns, and a clear risk of crime and disorder.”

This objector, who had also raised concerns about the application acting as “the thin end of a wedge” for further expansion of activities, was not present for the hearing.

During the hearing, Michael Corfield, Battle Brewery’s director, said he was ‘surprised by the nature of the objection’, commenting the objector had made “unfounded suppositions about what was likely to result from a fairly … straightforward proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Corfield said: “To me, there is an important underlying theme to their objections. That is, they seem to be under the impression that there is some secret Battle Brewery model, which will result in the premises being turned into a venue for drinking, eating, events [and] music. They seem to know the Battle Brewery model better than we do.

“I want to make it absolutely clear … we have absolutely no intention of pursuing this with any application to turn it into a venue, where people will be drinking, eating, maybe listening to music,milling around [or] being rowdy.

“The fundamental reason is that the whole raison d’etre of Battle Brewery is to create and expand a brand. By that I mean a brand which is recognised in pubs, clubs, supermarkets … that is what we’re interested in. We are not interested in …[a venue]; it is not remotely in our model.”

The panel opted to grant the licence.

The business will not be able to immediately open a shop on the site. This is due to conditions attached to the brewery’s 2022 planning approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of these planning conditions requires the premises to be used “as a brewery only”, with no other uses permitted. A further condition explicitly says the premises can not be open to the public for the on-site consumption of alcohol or for retail sales.

As planning and licensing are separate regulatory regimes, the existence of these conditions were not grounds for refusing the application, but it could see the council take enforcement action against the business if it is implemented without further planning approval.