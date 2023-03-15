A Tory minister has said the Lewes temporary bus stop is ‘far from ideal’ after meeting with local residents and business owners to try and resolve the issue.

Shop owners in the town are claiming the introduction of a temporary bus stop, located at the bottom of School Hill, is causing a drop in business due to number of car parking bays being removed for it.

The current stop is a temporary measure until East Sussex County Council find a replacement site for the bus depot.

Ms Caulfield said: "The situation in School Hill is far from ideal, and the County Council does not consider these facilities to be permanent; they are a short-term facility until a new purpose-built facility is provided in accordance with SDNPA policy SD57.

"The council does not consider these temporary arrangements in School Hill to satisfy the requirements of SD57.”

In September 2022, East Sussex County Council received notice from the Generator Group that the council’s license to use Lewes Bus Station would come to an end.

According to Ms Caulfield, the Generator Group refused to engage with the county council to either discuss the old depot or their obligations to find a replacement.

The Lewes MP explained: “I am trying to meet with the Generator Group as ideally they should be providing an alternative since they have withdrawn the use of the current depot.

“I will of course keep residents updated on this matter as it progresses.”

East Sussex County Council say they are looking at a number of potential sites from the new depot with the local bus companies.