Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
1 minute ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

East Sussex businesses and residents in 'far from ideal' situation with temporary bus station

A Tory minister has said the Lewes temporary bus stop is ‘far from ideal’ after meeting with local residents and business owners to try and resolve the issue.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:50 GMT

Shop owners in the town are claiming the introduction of a temporary bus stop, located at the bottom of School Hill, is causing a drop in business due to number of car parking bays being removed for it.

The current stop is a temporary measure until East Sussex County Council find a replacement site for the bus depot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Caulfield said: "The situation in School Hill is far from ideal, and the County Council does not consider these facilities to be permanent; they are a short-term facility until a new purpose-built facility is provided in accordance with SDNPA policy SD57.

Most Popular
Shop owners in the town claiming the introduction of a temporary bus stop, located at the he bottom of School Hill, was causing a drop in business.
Shop owners in the town claiming the introduction of a temporary bus stop, located at the he bottom of School Hill, was causing a drop in business.
Shop owners in the town claiming the introduction of a temporary bus stop, located at the he bottom of School Hill, was causing a drop in business.

"The council does not consider these temporary arrangements in School Hill to satisfy the requirements of SD57.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In September 2022, East Sussex County Council received notice from the Generator Group that the council’s license to use Lewes Bus Station would come to an end.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

East Sussex town sees raw sewage and toilet paper overflow onto streets

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

East Sussex residents told to 'stay back' after Seven Sisters cliff face collapse

East Sussex road repairs cause 'chaos' for morning commuters

According to Ms Caulfield, the Generator Group refused to engage with the county council to either discuss the old depot or their obligations to find a replacement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lewes MP explained: “I am trying to meet with the Generator Group as ideally they should be providing an alternative since they have withdrawn the use of the current depot.

“I will of course keep residents updated on this matter as it progresses.”

East Sussex County Council say they are looking at a number of potential sites from the new depot with the local bus companies.

The Generator Group have been approached for a comment.

East Sussex County Council