East Sussex campaigners march against potential development plans

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:37 BST
Campaigners have held a protest march to object to a prospective housing development near Halland and East Hoathly.

Campaign group No to the Development of Oakleigh Gardens (NoDOG), invited residents of the two Wealden villages to join a protest against a potential development of more than 4,000 homes.

Known as the Oakleigh Garden Community scheme, the potential development is not yet a formal proposal, but is understood to have been put forward by South West Strategic Developments Ltd (SWSD) in response to Wealden District Council’s developing local plan.

Campaigners say “hundreds” of people turned out for the march, which took place on Saturday, September 27.

Oakleigh Gardens protest. Image credit: NoDOGplaceholder image
A spokesperson for the group said: “This march shows the strength of feeling across Sussex – local people saying loud and clear: enough is enough.”

The spokesperson also described the scheme as a “disastrous overdevelopment”, which would “tear up the rural character of East Sussex and overwhelm roads, schools and healthcare services.”

Some details of what the development could look like were shared with councillors from both East Hoathly with Halland Parish Council and Laughton Parish Council in June last year.

These details took the form of a “vision document”, which has been published on Laughton Parish Council’s website.

Oakleigh Gardens protest. Image credit: NoDOGplaceholder image
In this document, SWSD says the 324 hectare site could potentially accommodate 4,441 dwellings, as well as employment space, a sports hub, three schools, shops, an on-site medical centre and community meeting space.

