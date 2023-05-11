An ambulance crew who saved the life of an East Sussex man were invited to celebrate with him on his wedding day.

Chris Hinchcliffe, now aged 37, collapsed in front of South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) crew Tim Hodgson and Laura Huggett as they were assessing him for chest pain at his home on October 26, 2020.

The pair were delighted to be invited to join Chris and wife Sasha at their wedding on April 29 at The Ravenswood near East Grinstead.

Father-of-two, Chris, from Etchingham, who required advanced life support and a shock from a defibrillator made the promise to invite Tim and Laura to his wedding when writing to Secamb to thank them for their care in 2020.

Pictured from left to right are Tim Hodgson, Sasha Hinchcliffe, Chris Hinchcliffe, and Laura Huggett

On the day of Chris’s collapse, Tim and Laura worked together to care for Chris at his home before receiving back up from their critical care paramedic colleagues ahead of Chris being transferred to the cardiac unit at Eastbourne DGH.

Tim said: “I saw it as one of those things people say. So, to actually receive the invite and for us to be able to join him with our partners and celebrate him tying the knot was a real pleasure and really humbling.

“Chris thanked us in front of the whole wedding party. While it’s a cliché that we were just doing our jobs, we’re both really proud and it was really kind for him to think of us. Attending Chris and Sasha’s wedding is a real highlight of my career and a first in 25 years.”

Paying tribute to Tim and Laura, Chris said: “I am convinced that if it wasn’t for Tim and Laura, I wouldn’t be here. Leading up to it was one of the most scary moments of my life.

“While I don’t remember anything of the actual collapse, Sasha says she saw Tim see something change it me even before the monitoring machine was attached. They both just jumped into action.