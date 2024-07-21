Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Sussex man who has been on a challenging road to recovery since suffering a cardiac arrest has been reunited with some of the ambulance team who helped save his life.

Scott Saunders, now 54, from Eastbourne, collapsed in cardiac arrest while out running in June 2019 with his then 9-year-old daughter Poppy.

Scott, a Station Officer with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, received by-stander CPR under the instruction of Emergency Medical Advisor Team Leader, Eleanor Smith as SECAmb colleagues Jodie Stewart, Ian le Page, Mark Northcott, Kiya Claydon and Martin Hall rushed to the scene. Scott was successfully resuscitated and treated before taking to the nearby Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Scott underwent surgery to fit a stent for a blocked artery and was also successfully fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). However, he required further surgery, this time open heart, in October 2019 to fit a mechanical valve. Scott then suffered a further set back in 2021 when his defibrillator delivered a shock when his heart went into Ventricular Tachycardia (VT).

Station Officer with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Scott Saunders, third from left, visited South East Coast Ambulance Service’s Polegate Make Ready Centre to pass on his thanks in person for the team’s effort. Picture courtesy of SECAmb

With an adjustment of his medication, Scott’s recovery continued and, while he no longer works on the frontline, he was able to resume his fire service career.

Scott, was pleased to meet and thank Eleanor along with paramedics Jodie and Mark at South East Coast Ambulance Service’s Polegate Make Ready Centre recently.

He said: “Seeing some of those who responded to me was a fantastic opportunity. Eleanor’s advice over the phone undoubtedly made a huge difference as did the actions of the team as they quickly arrived and continued my resuscitation.

“I am a first-hand, real-life example of the importance of CPR and would encourage everyone to learn how to save a life.

“It’s been a really tough few years but it was amazing to have had the chance to say thank you in person. I and my family are so grateful. Things could have been so different. For me, the team are superhuman.”

Paramedic, Jodie, added: “It was lovely for us all to have the chance to meet and chat with Scott. As with any incident, and especially a resuscitation, it takes a real team effort right from the first moment. On behalf of the whole team, I wish Scott and his family all the very best for the future.”