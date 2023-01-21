A man with dementia has been reported missing from a care home in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said Samir Hirani, 70, is missing from his care home in Hove, having last been seen ‘at either 9am or 1.30pm today’ (Saturday, January 21).

A spokesperson added: “Samir, 70, is 5ft 9in, average build with receding grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a green jacket.

"He has dementia so may appear confused or disoriented. He is likely to be in the Hove area and likes to visit the local parks.”

If you see Samir, or if you can help find him, police said to call 999 quoting 813 of 21/1