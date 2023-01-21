Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex care home resident with dementia reported missing - Dial 999 if you see him

A man with dementia has been reported missing from a care home in East Sussex.

By Sam Morton
3 minutes ago

Sussex Police said Samir Hirani, 70, is missing from his care home in Hove, having last been seen ‘at either 9am or 1.30pm today’ (Saturday, January 21).

A spokesperson added: “Samir, 70, is 5ft 9in, average build with receding grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a green jacket.

"He has dementia so may appear confused or disoriented. He is likely to be in the Hove area and likes to visit the local parks.”

Police said Samir has dementia so 'may appear confused or disoriented'. He is likely to be in the Hove area and likes to visit the local parks. Photo: Sussex Police
If you see Samir, or if you can help find him, police said to call 999 quoting 813 of 21/1

