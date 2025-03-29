East Sussex charities celebrate share of £1 million fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two charities based in East Sussex have each received a £1,000 funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards to support their vital work.

International Animal Rescue, based in Uckfield, has received a donation for its efforts to prevent animal suffering, protect wildlife and vital habitats, and tackle the root causes of cruelty and environmental destruction.

The charity was joined by Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green, which focuses on promoting and advancing education in, and appreciation of, English traditional dance forms, folk music, songs, tales and seasonal customs.

One of its key initiatives is the annual folk arts festival in Hastings, which enriches the local community and has fans from across the globe.

Jack in the Green 2024. Picture by Andrew Clifton

Keith Leech, chair of Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green, said: “Coming on top of the recent Arts Council award we are of course delighted.

“I would like to thank everybody who nominated us.

“It will make things a lot easier for us as this is the first year we are managing the whole event on our own.

“We want to keep this as a free event for all, but the toilets alone cost us £8,000, so we are still in need of donations.”

The Movement for Good Awards is a nationwide initiative by Benefact Group, donating over £1 million to charities across the UK and Ireland each year.

Members of the public can nominate causes close to their hearts, with regular funding rounds taking place throughout 2025.

East Sussex residents are encouraged to keep nominating charities by visiting www.movementforgood.com.

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

“Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK over a decade.

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.

“All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“We’re delighted to donate over £1 million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Having recently achieved its ambition to reach the landmark amount of £250 million given in donations since 2014, Benefact Group is recognised as the third largest corporate giver in the UK over a decade.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.