Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A children’s football club in East Sussex has been left ‘absolutely gutted’ after suffering extensive damage to its equipment due to ‘mindless vandalism’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club said ‘hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage was caused, as paint was thrown across the field and its shed being vandalised.

Rye Bay Football Club took to social media on Wednesday (October 9), announcing what damage had been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its Facebook page, the club said: “(We are) absolutely gutted to report that the club has suffered a huge amount of damage and loss.

Some of the damage caused. Picture: Rye Bay Football Club

“We have been lucky enough to collaborate with Rye College for a venue for some of our teams to train during the week.

“Our shed (was) vandalised, equipment damaged and expensive line marking paint thrown across the field, costing us hundreds of pounds.

“As a non-for-profit club we take a huge hit in situations like this. We don’t have funds to replace things and more than anything are genuinely gutted that certain individuals show zero respect for our property that is purely to help develop young people in a fun environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be reporting this to the police and checking local CCTV. We ask that anyone with any information about this comes forward to us or the police.”

Some of the damage caused. Picture: Rye Bay Football Club

Since the incident was reported on Wednesday, the community has rallied round the club in support and donated more than £2,300 after a Gofunndme page was launched online by Deborah Keen.

She said: “The power of community spirit strikes strong. Following our post about the mindless vandalism of our shed and equipment, this community have rallied around us and helping us raise funds to replace the damages.

“We are so incredibly grateful for this support. It really does mean the world to our volunteers and to our young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rye Bay Football Club was formed in 1996 and was originally known as Winchelsea Beach Football Club.

Some of the damage caused. Picture: Rye Bay Football Club

The club runs several children's teams from the under-7s to the under-15s.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of criminal damage to a storage shed and equipment belonging to Rye Bay Football Club in Love Lane, Rye, on Wednesday (October 9). Anyone with any information should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 313 of 10/10.”

The Gofundme page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/868yxn-rye-bay-football-club.