Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
4 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner

A children’s hospice in East Sussex is holding a three-day fundraising campaign.

By India Wentworth
Published 26th Mar 2023, 13:10 BST
East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner
East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner
East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner

Demelza Hospice provides care to children across East Sussex who are facing serious or life-limiting conditions. Demelza’s is there to support children and their families at every step – from first diagnosis and for as long as they’re needed.

This campaign - #carethatdoesntbackdown - runs until 10pm tomorrow (Monday, March 27) and every £1 donated in that time will be doubled. The campaign is supported by 2016 Britain’s Got Talent winner, magician Richard Jones. He has seen first-hand the work the hospice does.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “When they’re needed most, Demelza’s is there, with care that doesn’t back down. By their side when they feel isolated, helping to celebrate the joy in family life and making precious memories during challenging times. The need for our care is rising and Demelza’s must grow to ensure we can be there for all who need us.”

Most Popular

Find out more

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More news from East Sussex

East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner
East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner
East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner
East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner
East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner
East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner