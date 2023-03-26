A children’s hospice in East Sussex is holding a three-day fundraising campaign.

East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner

Demelza Hospice provides care to children across East Sussex who are facing serious or life-limiting conditions. Demelza’s is there to support children and their families at every step – from first diagnosis and for as long as they’re needed.

This campaign - #carethatdoesntbackdown - runs until 10pm tomorrow (Monday, March 27) and every £1 donated in that time will be doubled. The campaign is supported by 2016 Britain’s Got Talent winner, magician Richard Jones. He has seen first-hand the work the hospice does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “When they’re needed most, Demelza’s is there, with care that doesn’t back down. By their side when they feel isolated, helping to celebrate the joy in family life and making precious memories during challenging times. The need for our care is rising and Demelza’s must grow to ensure we can be there for all who need us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex children’s hospice hold three-day fundraising campaign supported by Britain’s Got Talent winner