East Sussex Christmas giveaway returns

Bees Homes’ annual 12 days of Christmas giveaway is back and the East Sussex-based estate agents has teamed up with like-minded businesses ahead of the festive period.

The campaign, which is marketed through Facebook, gives businesses a chance to showcase its services or products.

Last year each business gave away a gift or service with the recipient being drawn out of a hat.

Bee Homes' Ana Aguilar-Corney. Picture from James Ratchford SUS-211117-114952001

In 2020, each winner was announced via a video on Facebook with the content gaining almost 40,000 views.

The participating businesses this year are Trading Boundaries in Fletching, Bluebell Vineyard Estates in Uckfield, Wingrove House in Alfriston, The Hurstwood in Uckfield, Brighton Christmas Trees in Newhaven, Bridgers Farm in Hassocks, Fizz on Foot in Eastbourne, Beth’s Kitchen in Seaford, Calm Therapy in East Dean, Anthologie Floristry in Lewes, The Port Hotel in Eastbourne and Aromatherapy with Nicki in East Dean.

Ana Aguilar-Corney, managing director of Bees Homes, said, “Our aim is to encourage people to support their local businesses at Christmas.”