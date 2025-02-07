(Photo; Henry Bryant)

A recent study has found that this Sussex city experienced one of the largest wage increases in the UK, with salaries rising by 16.20% in 2024.

This places the East Sussex city second in the national rankings for wage growth, following Oxford, which saw a 17.50% increase.

The research, conducted by Utility Bidder, analysed government data to identify UK towns and cities with the highest average wages, the biggest percentage increases, and the best wage-to-cost-of-living ratios.

Brighton and Hove recorded the second-highest wage increase in the UK last year, with the average salary now at £33,219.

Oxford led the rankings with an average salary of £36,392 and a 17.50% increase, while Blackpool followed Brighton & Hove in third place, with a 15% rise bringing its average salary to £26,707.

While the wage increase in Brighton & Hove is notable, it remains behind some other UK locations in terms of overall earnings. London, Cambridge, and Oxford continue to be among the highest-paying cities, though they also have higher living costs.

The research also identified Swansea as the best UK city to work in overall, considering a balance between moderate wages (£29,333), shorter working hours, and a reasonable cost of living. Meanwhile, Coventry was one of the few cities to see a decline in wages, with salaries dropping by 2.2%.

Brighton & Hove’s economic growth, particularly in the digital, creative, and hospitality industries, may be contributing to the rise in wages. However, ongoing discussions around affordability, housing, and the cost of living remain important as wages increase.

To explore the full research and findings, visit Utility Bidder's website.