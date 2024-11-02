East Sussex city received most budget for potholes in England

Brighton town centre. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

New research has named the local authorities in England which received the most additional budget per mile for repairing potholes.

A recent report revealed that the AA dealt with 630,000 pothole-related incidents in 2023, an increase of 16% from the previous year.

With this in mind, accident compensation experts at claims.co.uk analysed 2023 data from the Department for Transport to find the additional funding that was allocated to local authorities in England for pothole maintenance.

These figures were compared with the total length of road managed by each authority to determine which received the most additional money per mile for pothole maintenance.

According to the findings, Brighton and Hove received the most additional budget per mile for pothole maintenance at £1,547.46, which is 33% higher than the national average of £1,163.80.

Milton Keynes is the local authority in England that received the second-highest amount of additional funding per mile at £1,390.39 — 19% higher than the average in England.

Cheshire East ranks third and was allocated £1,383.34 per mile, which is 19% higher than the national average.