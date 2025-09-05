East Sussex club for young disabled people opens doors to new members

It is a social group based in Eastbourne for any young people or adults with a disability.

The group meets once a fortnight on a Wednesday evening at the SASBAH centre, 39 Church St, Old Town, Eastbourne from 6-8pm. The central element to this group is having fun, making friends and enjoying social time together.

Activities include sports, games, arts and crafts, cookery, quizzes and much more but the underlying ethos is friendship while having fun.

Bourne Free is run by Amanda and Becky (pictured) on behalf of the SASBAH charity.

Amanda said: "Becky, my daughter, has spina bifida and really understands the challenges that people face when society makes them disabled.

“The venue on Church Street is fully accessible and a space that is very relaxing to be in. The atmosphere at club nights is so much fun and everyone is just having a great time.

"Me and Becky organise activities for each club session which most people get involved with but if you want to just come and make new friends and chat that’s ok as well."

Members of Bourne Free can also access all the other support that SASBAH offers which include holidays, a summer activities programme and a week-long drama workshop.

To find out more email [email protected] or call Rom on 07779038542.

