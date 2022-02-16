East Sussex College prepares for Great British Barber Bash 2022 at Lewes Campus

Members of the Great British Barber Bash crew come to Lewes on Tuesday, February 22.

Members of the Great British Barber Bash crew come to Lewes on Tuesday (February 22), to put on a three-hour show, demonstrating the latest cuts and styles in barbering. Four models will be presented for the event, displaying the newest trends.

Doors open at 6pm and the show will get underway at 6:30pm. All attendees will receive a goody bag worth £15 from The Great British Barber Bash sponsors, OSMO, and a £10 voucher to redeem at Salons Direct.

Hairdressing lecturer, Allan Hyatt, said: "This is an amazing opportunity for the College to continue to build links with employers by holding a networking event and enriching the learning for our students.

“This event is about bringing our industry communities together. There will be six creative design looks being displayed live on stage by leading industry professionals. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to keep up to date with trends, skills and products, but also to help students have more opportunities to continue their development whilst meeting with industry professionals.”

The Great British Barber Bash team regularly tour all over the country and previously put on a show at the College in 2017 when they visited the Hastings campus.

Allan added: Hosting this event allows us to engage with industry professionals and form links to enrich our students' learning, knowledge and skills. Some of the students will be helping out at the event too, so it's a great experience for them.”

Tickets will be available to purchase online for £25 by clicking here.