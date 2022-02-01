East Sussex College receives ‘good’ Ofsted rating

The college said the inspections took place in late November and that Ofsted has also given it a new ‘good provider’ status.

East Sussex College (ESC) has received a ‘good’ Ofted rating following inspections at its Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes and Newhaven campuses SUS-220102-154043001

According to the college, all areas received a ‘good’ rating including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, apprenticeships, and provision for learners with high needs.

A spokesperson from the college said, “The college is looking ahead to a positive, bright, and successful future after the Ofsted inspection report praised the excellent progress it has made since its previous monitoring visit, identifying the high expectations tutors have of all students and apprentices.

“The inspection team considered the entire ESC cohort, which, along with students studying academic and vocational programmes, included its 1,702 adult students and 1,634 apprentices.

“Across the board, Ofsted reported, ‘Students and apprentices respect and support each other in the classroom. They encourage each other during discussions and share ideas. This helps them to learn from each other and build their confidence and resilience’.”

Ofsted also found that students ‘benefit from a strong culture of mutual respect and tolerance that leaders, managers and staff have created,’ according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “Furthermore, Ofsted identified that students ‘work together well despite their different backgrounds, interests and abilities.

“Students and apprentices speak very positively of the support they receive from their teachers who, they say, ‘make you believe in yourself, because they believe in you’’.”

The college said Ofsted inspectors praised teaching staff for their planning, saying, ‘students benefit from an extensive range of well-planned courses which help them achieve their goals and move on to higher levels of learning at the college or to employment and independent living.

‘Teachers are enthusiastic about their subjects and committed to their roles. They use their extensive knowledge, skills and experience effectively to inspire students and apprentices and help them to develop their knowledge and skills.’

Along with the student experience and quality of education, ESC said it was recognised as being a place where ‘students and apprentices feel safe’.

ESC said the inspection also outlined the college’s position within its community, saying, ‘they have developed and changed the curriculum offer appropriately to meet local needs successfully.

‘Leaders have formed strong links with local and regional partners that help them understand and meet the needs of people in Sussex and beyond.’

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and principal at ESC, said, “We are absolutely delighted with the latest Ofsted report which confirms that we have achieved a ‘good’ grade and are good in all that we do.

“This is a huge credit to all staff and students for the high quality of their work and ambition.

“The report really highlights the high expectations that motivate students and apprentices to achieve their best.

“We are extremely pleased that our various strengths have been recognised.”

The CEO and principal added, “The report continues our positive growth and progressive aspirations into the 2021/22 academic year, which has seen us overcome challenges and secure our status as a leading further education (FE) provider for years to come.”